BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $13.31 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,286,000 after acquiring an additional 695,443 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,848,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,831,000 after acquiring an additional 443,480 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,257,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,126,000 after acquiring an additional 258,755 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,753,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.52.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

