BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $13.75 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK opened at $459.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.54 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $526.46 and a 200-day moving average of $482.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.64.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

