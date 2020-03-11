BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $14.44 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $14,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Raytheon by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 46,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Raytheon by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTN opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $165.21 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.03 and a 200-day moving average of $210.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTN. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

