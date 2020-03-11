BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $14.83 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,694 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,648.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 119,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 667.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.538 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 3,071.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.