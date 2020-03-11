BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $15.50 Million Stock Position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,498 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Teck Resources worth $15,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 60,907.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TECK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

Teck Resources stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

