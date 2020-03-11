BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $15.10 Million Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,096,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.31% of iShares US Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,871,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,300,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 917.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,581 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $220.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.25 and a 200-day moving average of $223.94. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $177.77 and a 1-year high of $261.25.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

