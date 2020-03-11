BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,523 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.20% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Howard Weil cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.