BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,704 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.07% of American Water Works worth $14,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $137.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.64. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

