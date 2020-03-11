BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,046 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in AON by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.38.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AON opened at $183.10 on Wednesday. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $162.66 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.84 and a 200-day moving average of $204.16.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

