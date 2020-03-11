BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.74.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total value of $416,320.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,307,332.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total value of $629,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,841,644.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,667 shares of company stock valued at $31,212,408 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $312.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.31. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

