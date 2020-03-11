Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

BRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $160,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,368 shares of company stock worth $570,846. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRX opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

