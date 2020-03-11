Brokerages Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.36 Million

Analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce $226.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $228.12 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $216.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $942.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $944.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. ValuEngine raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.56, a PEG ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,565,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 355,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,278,000 after buying an additional 44,140 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,290,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

