Brokerages Anticipate Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Diamond S Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,025%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diamond S Shipping.

DSSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $429.78 million and a PE ratio of -46.44. Diamond S Shipping has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,349,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after purchasing an additional 516,018 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 2,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 423,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 407,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 50,157 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,259,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,818 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

