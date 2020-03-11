Brokerages Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.96 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce sales of $5.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.94 billion and the highest is $5.98 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $5.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $24.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.36 billion to $24.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $25.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 588.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 3,835.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.51.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

