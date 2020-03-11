Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.15. Heritage Insurance reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.19 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,006,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 153,465 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 585,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 190,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 461,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,765,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

