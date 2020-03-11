Brokerages Anticipate KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Analysts predict that KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $5.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.69.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,217.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $43,042.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in KLA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,560,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in KLA by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in KLA by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,266,000 after purchasing an additional 741,025 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in KLA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,344,000 after purchasing an additional 142,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in KLA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,440,000 after purchasing an additional 142,774 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $154.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.04. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

