Brokerages Anticipate OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). OncoCyte posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OncoCyte.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

