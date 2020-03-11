Brokerages Expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to announce $141.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $143.70 million. Cars.com reported sales of $154.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year sales of $588.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $584.19 million to $593.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $617.02 million, with estimates ranging from $609.56 million to $624.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CARS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cars.com from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cars.com by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,449,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 390,427 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cars.com by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 931.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 183,484 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cars.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Cars.com by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 309,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 206,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $474.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

