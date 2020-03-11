Brokerages Expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. CoreSite Realty posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $170,371.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 2,891 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $318,559.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,496 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 26.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 32.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

COR opened at $110.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.06. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $98.25 and a twelve month high of $123.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

