Brokerages Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the highest is $3.55 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $15.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.82 billion to $15.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.01 billion to $16.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JWN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

In other news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,613.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $3,185,849.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,605,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Nordstrom by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,478,000 after purchasing an additional 517,324 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nordstrom by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 380,498 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Nordstrom by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after purchasing an additional 543,917 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

