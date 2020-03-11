Brokerages Expect NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) to report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). NuCana reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NuCana.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NCNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of NuCana from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a market cap of $256.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.93. NuCana has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $19.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in NuCana by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,629,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 585,689 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NuCana by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NuCana by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 61,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

