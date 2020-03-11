Brokerages Expect Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Announce -$0.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.46). Roku posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 422.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.48.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 3,717 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.39, for a total transaction of $417,753.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,663.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total value of $3,406,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,016 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,082 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.12 and a beta of 1.64. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.