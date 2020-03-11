Brokerages Expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Venator Materials reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.20 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 8.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNTR shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Venator Materials from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 178.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Venator Materials by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Venator Materials by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $264.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.38. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

