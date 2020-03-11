Brokers Offer Predictions for Black Diamond Group Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Diamond Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Cormark analyst B. Watson anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

BDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.70 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

BDI stock opened at C$1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$1.40 and a 1-year high of C$2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.81. The firm has a market cap of $100.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

