Brokers Set Expectations for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the energy company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $708.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,329,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487,634 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 19,892,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,610 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 17,708,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,053,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,386,000 after buying an additional 9,953,830 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $21,266,000.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

