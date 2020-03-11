Brokers Set Expectations for TFI International Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a report released on Monday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.35 billion.

