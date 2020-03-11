Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217,412 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $13,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BPY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 75,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of BPY opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.96. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $21.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

