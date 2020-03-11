Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Burlington Stores worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

NYSE BURL opened at $207.17 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 151.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.57.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

