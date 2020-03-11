C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post $3.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.73 billion and the lowest is $3.51 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $15.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.76 billion to $15.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.33 billion to $16.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average is $78.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $61.76 and a 52-week high of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

