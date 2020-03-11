Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $36,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $39,855.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $40,110.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $40,260.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $41,685.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $41,640.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $38,175.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $37,995.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $34,260.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $30,450.00.

Shares of Slack stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,380,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,177,390. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. Slack has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $42.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 280,270 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.76.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

