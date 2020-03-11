Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.00. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $100.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.30 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 17,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,482,376.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,978 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,701.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $174,321.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,996,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,833 shares of company stock worth $5,557,106 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 42.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 125.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after acquiring an additional 198,892 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.