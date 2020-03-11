Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,396,058,000 after acquiring an additional 95,049 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,868,000 after acquiring an additional 879,056 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100,807 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after acquiring an additional 346,723 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,188,000 after acquiring an additional 209,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $224.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

