Capital Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.95. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $74.05 and a 1 year high of $145.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.91.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.13). The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $126,564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.