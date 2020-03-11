Capital Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Omeros worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Omeros by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 858,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 117,126 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Omeros by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 213,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Omeros by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Omeros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

OMER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $900.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.56.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.