Capital Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,668 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Yelp worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 292,700 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 58,690 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,527.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,359 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 132,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yelp Inc has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

