Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 3,506 Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Vicor accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Vicor worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $16,920,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Vicor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 253,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 205,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $150,700.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,993.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VICR opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.73 and a beta of 0.72. Vicor Corp has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $57.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.03 million. Vicor had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vicor Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

