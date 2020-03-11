Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 4,515 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WWE. Consumer Edge raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Shares of WWE opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.58. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

