Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 9,139 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Avalara by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 616,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,155,000 after acquiring an additional 212,754 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Avalara by 346.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 194,988 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $11,207,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Avalara by 3,310.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 144,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $95,208.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,720.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $195,026.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 748,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,452,727.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,154 shares of company stock worth $7,209,113. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.78 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19. Avalara Inc has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $96.96.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

