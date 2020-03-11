Capital Impact Advisors LLC Grows Position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 138.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,812,000 after buying an additional 1,057,430 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the third quarter worth $520,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 32.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 138.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after buying an additional 52,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 151.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB stock opened at $133.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mongodb Inc has a twelve month low of $100.62 and a twelve month high of $184.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.89.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $653,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $221,744.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,007 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,331.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,655 shares of company stock worth $32,994,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

