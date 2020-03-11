Capital Impact Advisors LLC Grows Position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $870,511.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,482.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $440,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,287,886. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.43.

NYSE PEN opened at $178.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.96. Penumbra Inc has a one year low of $122.40 and a one year high of $194.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

