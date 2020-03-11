Capital Impact Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of The GEO Group worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,231,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after acquiring an additional 42,735 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 1,501.1% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other The GEO Group news, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $4,042,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,365,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,243,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 265,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $4,495,468.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,115,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,871,417.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GEO opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.13. The GEO Group Inc has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $621.71 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

