Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Merit Medical Systems worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 20,825.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Barrington Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

MMSI stock opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $571,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $659,905.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $247,531.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.