Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,002 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cogent Communications worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $475,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $34,955.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,604 shares of company stock worth $680,343 over the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 104.93, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.55. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $87.61.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 336.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

