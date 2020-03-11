Capital Impact Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Ameresco worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after buying an additional 86,900 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 35,806 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 82,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 32,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ameresco from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 7,380 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $129,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,783,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,146,421.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,024,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,133,756. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMRC stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $970.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.08. Ameresco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.55 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

