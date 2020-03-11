Capital Impact Advisors LLC Invests $2.74 Million in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000. Verisign makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisign by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Verisign by 1,062.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Verisign by 490.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Verisign by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,987,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

VRSN opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.94. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.08 and a 52 week high of $221.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.86.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

