Capital Impact Advisors LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Skechers USA by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 92,188 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Skechers USA by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Skechers USA by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

Skechers USA stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Skechers USA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

