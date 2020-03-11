Capital Impact Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Guardant Health comprises 0.9% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,410,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 754,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,923,000 after buying an additional 178,873 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,967.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 26,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Samir Kaul sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $450,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,652 shares of company stock worth $11,457,892. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.77 and a beta of -0.01. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

