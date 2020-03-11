Capital Impact Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 313,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,903,000 after buying an additional 48,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $694.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $686.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.21. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $452.42 and a one year high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.00.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

