Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 8,368 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cohen & Steers worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CNS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cohen & Steers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

CNS stock opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $109.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.70%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.