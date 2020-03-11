Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,654 shares of company stock worth $8,386,467 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

